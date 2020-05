PETALING JAYA: Priority should be given to small borrowers if any extension of the moratorium on the repayment of loans is to be considered.

Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) secretary-general J. Solomon (pix) said any reprieve should be given only to those with mortgages below RM1 million.

“Apart from that, students with education loans of RM500,000 and below, as well as those who have hire purchase borrowings and personal loans of RM250,000 and below are the only ones who should be considered,” he told theSun.

In expressing his support for the call by the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) for banks to extend the six-month moratorium for borrowers to nine months, Solomon pointed out that those in the B40 and M40 groups are now in dire need of institutional assistance to help them meet their basic needs.

“The banks may want to ensure that the moratorium is not a blanket offer that even the high-income earners and business that have commenced operations will also benefit,” he said.

“This is to enable the deserving rakyat to benefit from the moratorium,” he said.

Solomon said it is possible for banks to seriously consider extending the moratorium given that “they have been raking in billions in profits over the last several decades using the people’s money”.

“They have huge reserves and it is time they return part of this to the customers who made this possible as a form of corporate social responsibility or CSR,” he said.

Malaysian Employers Federation executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan pointed out that many borrowers might find themselves without a source of income and this is the right time for the banking sector to assist the consumer.

Shamsuddin said that the move would also help employers “breathe” during this period as they can at least focus on the fixed costs of running the business such as wages.

Fomca president Datuk Dr Marimuthu Nadason pointed out that many people are struggling to survive the economic impact of the many restrictions placed on businesses and the people.

These restrictions are necessary to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He also said that if no measures are taken to ease the financial suffering of the people, a massive social problem could emerge, with visible effects as early as the first quarter of next year.

“The MCO is going to last 84 days. How are people going to manage (having lost their jobs) and so on?” he asked.

“Small and medium enterprises are going to suffer from this, especially if no action is taken to address this.

“Then it is going to cause a massive social problem and it will start to show in January with many people defaulting on their loans and then having their possessions auctioned,” Marimuthu told theSun.

‘Focus on small borrowers’