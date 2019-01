MALACCA: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) do not want weaknesses or other issues which will result in the fate of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim not being championed, said its director-general Datuk Muhamad Hamdan Wahid (pix).

He said JBPM wanted justice for Muhammad Adib who died on Dec 17 after sustaining serious injuries while putting out fires involving several vehicles in the rioting incident at a temple in Seafield, Selangor on Nov 27.

‘’We wait for the development of the inquest which will determine the cause of Muhammad Adib’s death.

‘’We pray that justice for Muhammad Adib will be achieved,‘’ he told reporters after visiting two JBPM personnel from Jalan Kubu who were hurt in an operation to put out a fire at a double-storey terrace unit in Taman Cheng here last night. — Bernama