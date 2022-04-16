Foetus found at sewage treatment plant in Tanjung Malim

TANJUNG MALIM: A foetus with the umbilical cord still attached was found by a worker who was carrying out cleaning works at a sewage treatment plant in Kota Malim Prima, here yesterday morning.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said they were alerted to the discovery at about 11 am.

“The foetus is believed to have been dumped into a toilet hole and entered through a sewage channel linked to several residential areas and the Kota Malim Prima industrial area.

“Further investigations found the foetus measuring about nine centimetres, weighing 130 grammes, and not fully formed is believed to have died over 24 hours,” he told reporters at a breaking of fast ceremony at the Tanjung Malim police station, here yesterday.

Mior Faridalathrash said the foetus has been sent to the Slim River Hospital for post mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code. — Bernama