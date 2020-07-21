Foetus found dumped in sewerage plant in Seri Damansara

PETALING JAYA: A fully developed human foetus was found dumped at an Indah Water sewerage plant in Seri Damansara on Monday.

A worker who was conducting cleaning work at the plant spotted the foetus at about 2.30pm before calling the police.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said a police team was dispatched to the scene to investigate the case.

He said the foetus was later sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post mortem.

Nik Ezanee said the case is being probed for concealing birth and disposing a body secretly under Section 318 of the Penal Code.