Foetus found dumped in sewerage plant in Seri Damansara

Charles Ramendran /
21 Jul 2020 / 18:03 H.
    Picture used for representational purposes.

PETALING JAYA: A fully developed human foetus was found dumped at an Indah Water sewerage plant in Seri Damansara on Monday.

A worker who was conducting cleaning work at the plant spotted the foetus at about 2.30pm before calling the police.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said a police team was dispatched to the scene to investigate the case.

He said the foetus was later sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post mortem.

Nik Ezanee said the case is being probed for concealing birth and disposing a body secretly under Section 318 of the Penal Code.

