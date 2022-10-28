Foetus found in mosque toilet belongs to cat: Police

CHUKAI: The foetus found by a cleaner in the toilet of a mosque in Kampung Labohan, Kertih here, has been confirmed to be that of a cat.

Kemaman district police chief, Supt Hanyan Ramlan, said Kemaman Hospital’s forensic unit confirmed the matter.

“The tests conducted by the forensic unit confirmed that the foetus found was not that of a human as initially thought, but actually a cat’s foetus,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

At about noon yesterday, the mosque kariah in Kampung Labohan was shocked by the discovery of the foetus on the toilet floor as it resembled a human embryo.

The mosque committee members then immediately lodged a police report for further action. - Bernama