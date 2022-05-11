Foetus found in petrol station’s toilet bowl

KUALA LUMPUR: A foetus was found by the public in a toilet at a petrol station in Danau Kota, Setapak, here this afternoon.

Wangsa Maju police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said they received information about the incident at about 4.57 pm and a police team conducted an investigation at the scene.

He said the initial investigation found that the male foetus, estimated to be six to eight months old, had been dumped into a toilet bowl at the petrol station.

“The foetus was taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital forensic unit for an autopsy and investigations are still underway into the incident,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Ashari said anyone with information on the case can contact the Wangsa Maju district headquarters at 03-92899222 or Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-21159999 or the nearest police station. - Bernama