Fog lamp, ice blue light pose danger to road users: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The widespread use of fog lamps and ice blue bulbs for brake tail light by vehicle owners is endangering other motorists as they can cause road accidents with its strong glare compared to normal light.

Even though the installation of such lights is prohibited and not approved by the authorities, many vehicle owners are adamant in installing them without considering the other road users as the glare may distract focus on the road.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said action can be taken under Rule 94 of the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Rules 1959 (LN170/1959).

“A total of 9,385 summonses was issued from January to June this year for fixing the lights. Of the total, 6,566 are still outstanding while the balance have been settled. Last year, 16,092 summonses were issued and 9,323 summonses remained unpaid.

“Therefore, the installation of unauthorised car accessories is an offence under the law as it can cause harm to the people in the vehicles or on the road,” he told Bernama here recently.

It is an offence under Section 119 of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides a fine not more than RM2,000 or a jail term not exceeding six months.

A check by Bernama found that these lights are sold for only RM30 and can cost several thousand of ringgit for some models. - Bernama