PUTRAJAYA: The police will take action against cyclists in Putrajaya who fail to comply with safety features including the installation of bells, lights and brakes starting Jan 9.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said individuals found flouting the law would be referred to court and could be fined of up to RM2,000.

He said enforcement was to ensure the safety of cyclists in Putrajaya as the area has been the focus of cyclists with an estimated 1,000 people cycling on Sundays.

“Cyclists who violate the law can be punished according to the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Road Traffic Rules 1959,“ he said after the Bicycle Special Ops at Dataran Putrajaya, here today.

Mohd Fadzil said action could also be taken in accordance with Section 54 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless riding, Section 79 (2) of the same law for failing to comply with traffic signs and Section 112 (3) of the same act for committing any cycling offence.

In addition, cyclists can also be charged under Rule 35 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for not installing lights on the bike and Rule 42 for not having safety features such as brakes and bells where the penalty is non-compoundable (NC),“ he said.

Mohd Fadzil said Putrajaya recorded six cases of road accidents involving bicycles in 2019 and all of them suffered minor injuries, while 11 cases were reported last year with one fatality.

He said cyclists should take the safety features seriously to enable other road users to be aware of their presence.

“Police would like to stress that cycling activities at the appropriate time and place are very important to reduce the risk of road accidents,” he said.

The ongoing Bicycle Special Ops from Jan 1 to 3 aims to advise and remind cyclists about enforcement which will commence from Jan 9.

The enforcement was carried out in Putrajaya following a female cyclist who died in a collision with a lorry at the Putrajaya Bridge which was also the route to Presint 8, Presint 9 and Presint 10 on Dec 19.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fadzil said the Putrajaya district police headquarters (IPD) regretted the organisers’ negligence in the BASE jump trial event yesterday which killed Azuan Taharudin, 49.

He said the organisers should have notified the police of any activities planned to enable the police to make preparations and assessments in terms of traffic control and security.

In the 5.35pm incident, Azuan Taharudin, 49, along with seven other BASE jumpers from Team Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) were training as part of preparation for the upcoming 2021 Federal Territories Day.

Mohd Fadzil said the police would ask for a show-cause letter from PPj for not informing the police about the training and the case was being investigated as sudden death. — Bernama