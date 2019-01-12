Follow-up actions to resolve Perlis PPBM crisis once investigations complete: Mukhriz

ALOR STAR: Follow-up actions on the internal crisis of Perlis Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will only be taken after the findings of a full investigation are ready, says party deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

He said the statement by Wan Saiful Wan Jan on him being dropped as Perlis Bersatu secretary due to a crisis of integrity in the leadership of Perlis Bersatu should be taken seriously after a police report had been lodged.

“We (Bersatu) have always stressed on the question integrity and when such a serious allegation had been made, a thorough investigation had to be carried out. Based on this reason, the Bersatu headquarters headed by its secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya had taken over the leadership of Perlis Bersatu with immediate effect.

“The action was taken to calm the situation apart from enabling investigation to commence while all posts in Perlis Bersatu leadership have been frozen including the dropping of Wan Saiful as secretary,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Bersatu headquarters took over the leadership of Perlis Bersatu following a meeting with party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday according to Clause 14 of Bersatu Constitution to resolve the conflict.

The crisis began after Wan Saiful was dropped due to health reason but Wan Saiful later alleged he was dropped as Perlis Bersatu secretary due to other factors involving a crisis of integrity with the Perlis Bersatu leadership. — Bernama