PETALING JAYA: There can be no lasting political peace without an inclusive approach which means equal treatment of both government and opposition MPs, and tolerance of government critics, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been reminded.

His administration has been urged to provide equal funding to all MPs, amend the Standing Orders to give precedent to motion of no-confidence and show respect for civil liberties by the Kuala Lumpur and Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH).

In congratulating Ismail Sabri on his appointment as the ninth prime minister,KLSCAH said he must follow up on his promises within his inaugural speech on a more inclusive approach.

It said the policy-making processes must be revised to include more checks and balances, and with multiple entry points for governmental experts and stakeholders via Parliamentary Special Select Committees (PSSCs) and Federal-State Councils (FSCs).

On the prosecution of corruption and government critics, the chamber of commerce called for reforms for the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Inland Revenue Board (IRB). This is to end selective prosecution and political witch-hunts.

On General Election (GE15), KLSCAH called for a pre-fixed election date with a level playing field, Undi 18, automatic voter registration, extensive absentee voting facilities, free airtime on radio and national TV for all candidates.