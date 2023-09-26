Follow-ups to identify investments from PM’s visit to US

SEPANG: The four-day working visit of the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the United States of America (US) from Sept 20 to 24 was a success and it would be followed up with actions to identify investment opportunities,” said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said the focus of his ministry is on digital economy which has tremendous potential.

“I will meet Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz to discuss the opportunities as we want to make Malaysia as a digital hub and not just as a data processing hub. I believe Malaysia can become an Asian digital tiger,” he said.

Fahmi was speaking to the media after receiving the return of Anwar and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at Bunga Raya Complex in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), here today.

Anwar was in the US to head a Malaysian delegation to the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Fahmi said three major documents namely Economy Madani, New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) will give opportunities to the Cabinet to seek certain investors.

Regarding the Prime Minister’s working visit to the US, Fahmi described the visit as a success and Anwar’s appearance was welcomed on the stage of the United Nations (UN) after 25 years which was a historic moment.

He said based on the feedback received from Wisma Putra, diplomats and ambassadors, they gave a positive response to Anwar’s visit and those who said that Anwar’s visit to the US was not accepted, were only spreading slanders and not telling the truth.

Fahmi said the national statement delivered by Anwar had created a positive atmosphere among the international community.

While delivering the national statement, Anwar expressed concerns about global conflicts around the world such as in Palestine, Ukraine, Afghanistan and Myanmar. Anwar also touched on issues related to the climate crisis, sustainable development (SDGs), Islamophobia and Malaysia Madani.

Fahmi said Anwar’s interviews with international media and meetings with 15 large companies will bring investment opportunities to Malaysia.

“This will give investors the opportunity to understand in depth how Malaysia is changing and becoming more stable and will give ample space for investors to consider Malaysia as a major investment destination in the Southeast Asian region,“ he said. -Bernama