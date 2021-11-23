Food aid and clothes for 2,000 students

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,000 university students from five higher learning institutions in the country will now get to focus on their academic pursuits without having to worry about their basic needs.

The students, from low-income households, will receive food aid, reading glasses and pre-loved clothes under an annual “We Care For U” initiative by Berjaya Care Foundation (BCF).

Yesterday, 2,000 sets of clothes were presented to the students at a ceremony organised jointly by BCF and KoopNita at Berjaya Times Square Hotel here.

The clothes were donated by employees of the Berjaya Corporation (BCorp) group of companies.

The students are from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Universiti Islam Antarabangsa, and Kolej Profesional Baitulmal.

BCorp executive director Datuk Seri Zurainah Musa, who is also chairman of KoopNita, expressed hope that the initiative would help to alleviate the burden of the students.

“The future of Malaysia is dependent on the next generation. It is very important for us to play a role in ensuring their well-being,” he said at the ceremony.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Dr Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad.

Those who represented BCorp at the event were group chief executive officer Jalil Rasheed, executive director Vivienne Cheng, financial adviser Tan Thiam Chai and Berjaya Land Bhd chief executive officer Syed Ali Shahul Hameed.

“We Care 4 U” is an annual initiative by KoopNita to ease the burden of university students from low-income households.