Food aid by Lions Club to those in need this Christmas

BANTING: Lions Club of Banting once again assured the families in need have food aid on Christmas Day.

The holiday season received a joyous feel today when the club delivered the food aid containing items such as rice, biscuits, bread, spices, cooking oil, milk powder and dried goods to 35 families in Banting.

The club president Lion V.Nathan said the Christmas project aims to help many households.

"The club really wants it to be a blessing during the holidays and we know there are so many people suffering because of Covid-19.”

Lion Nathan said the club had been deluged with calls from the people asking for help following the outbreak.

“The committee, together with the officer in charge of the project, Lion Anthony Dass, sat down and we thought of how best to help the families in need.

“That’s when we thought of delivering the food aid to the houses of the families.”

He said the planning, organizing and identifying the families started last month.

While the club hopes to have the project as long as it can, Lion Nathan said it was very much donation-driven.

“As long as there are donations, we will continue with the project,” he said.

“Everybody’s idea of Christmas is different, but the club makes it happen. We help everyone,” he added.