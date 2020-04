MALACCA: A total of 1,922 students from 23 public and private higher learning institutions in Malacca have received food aid through the Programme Food Bank Siswa throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period so far.

Malacca Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) director, Norena Jaafar, said the food received comprised dried and canned foods such as biscuits, bread, soft drinks, instant oats and instant noodles donated by various parties including the Food Bank Malaysia Foundation, private companies, supermarkets and wholesalers.

Among the institutions involved are Cosmopoint College Malacca, Kolej Antarabangsa Yayasan Melaka, Kolej Profesional Mara Bandar Melaka, Universiti Multimedia, Malacca campus of Universiti Teknologi Mara, Kolej Komuniti Kota Melaka, Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka, Politeknik Melaka and Akademi Laut Malaysia.

“The Student Food Bank’s Programme aims to ensure that students who cannot return to their hometowns after the MCO are provided with enough food while helping to ease the burden of the people, especially the B40.

“KPDNHEP Malacca would like to thank all the donors and we hope that anyone who would like to donate food can contact us at 1-800-886-800 or go to the KPDNHEP Malacca office or visit http://www.kpdnhep.gov.my,” she said in a statement today.

She said the ministry would coordinate with the supermarket and donors, manage logistics and programme operations, and identify and coordinate target groups from time to time. — Bernama