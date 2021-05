KUCHING: The Sarawak government, through the Social Welfare Department (JKM), will distribute food aid to individuals placed under the Ministry of Health (MOH) Home Surveillance Order (HSO) starting May 24.

Sarawak Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development, Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah (pix) said the assistance would be provided to individuals who received a Home Surveillance Order from the MOH only.

She said that the aid recipient will receive a coupon along with the order issued by the MOH.

The coupon could then be used to pick up the food through the drive-through method at the Covid-19 one-stop centre or the JKM would send the food directly to the recipient’s house, according to the situation.

“The assistance, worth RM50 per person, is for a maximum period of 14 days.

“The food items that will be distributed are basic food such as rice, cooking oil, biscuits, sugar and salt,” she told reporters after visiting the Covid-19 one-stop centre at the Kuching Community Hall today.

-Bernama