KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 418,000 households in the B40 group nationwide benefited from the Food Bank Malaysia programme until last month.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) secretary-general Datuk Muez Abd Aziz said 6,470 university students were included in those who benefited through the Food Bank Siswa programme.

“We are working to get more contributors to ensure the food supply is always available and consistent, as well as of quality,“ he told reporters after launching a Food Bank Programme organised by a direct-selling company, Destina1 International, here today.

He said that during the same period, a total of 1,893 tonne of food were saved.

The Food Bank Malaysia programme, which aims to channel food to the needy, address the rising cost of living and reduce food wastage, was officially launched on Dec 22 last year.

The programme is led by KPDNHEP, with the cooperation of various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Mutiara Food Bank, Kechara Soup Kitchen and Food Aid Foundation. — Bernama