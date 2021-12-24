Food Bank Malaysia programme not official govt aid programme - KPDNHEP

PUTRAJAYA: The Food Bank Malaysia programme is a voluntary programme managed by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) and not an official government food aid programme.

The ministry explained in a statement today that the programme channels aid through the collection of surplus food items and necessities from donors such as supermarkets, manufacturers, food operators and companies and did not involve any government allocations.

The Food Bank Malaysia programme was introduced in 2018 and was widely used during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order from March 2020. Besides assisting affected groups, it also aims to reduce wastage of useable surplus food produced by the retail industry.

In a statement responding to a viral video of an individual questioning the amount of food aid received in a KPDNHEP food box, the ministry said that the box was an individual pack for immediate use, and contained ready-to-eat food and basic necessities.

The ministry said other items, such as rice, sugar, flour, disposable diapers for babies and adults, as well as sanitary pads were prepared separately.

The ministry also prepares and distributes donations of rice, flour, cooking oil and dry goods for households, which are usually donated to flood victims after they return to their homes.

The ministry, through the Food Bank Malaysia secretariat, has distributed baskets of food and necessities to 3,230 households affected by floods since Dec 19. — Bernama