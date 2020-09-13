Food Bank programme benefits 86,100 recipients in Johor

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Food Bank programme, implemented through the Johor Ihsan Economic Stimulus Package, has benefitted 86,100 recipients as of June 8.

State Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Dr Chong Fat Full (pix) said the aid was given out in three phases, with the first phase involving 40,309 recipients, 39,541 recipients (second phase) and 6,250 recipients (third phase).

“At the initial state, the (Food Bank) programme aims to supply daily necessities to the B40 (lower-income group), especially the e-Kasih, zakat, asnaf (tithe), and Social Welfare Department recipients

“However, due to Covid-19, the food aid was also distributed to those affected by the pandemic, including small traders who are unable to carry out their business activities, as well as those who were laid off from work due to Movement Control Order (MCO),” he added.

He was replying to a question by Datuk Sharifah Syed Zain (PN-Penawar) who wanted to know the number of recipients of the Food Bank programme under the stimulus package, the criteria and method of implementing the programme at the Johor State Legislative Assembly here today.

Dr Chong said the state government received many complaints on the Food bank Programme during the early implementation of MCO.

“Of course there are weaknesses due to unprecedented situation - a situation that has never happened before. But, the weakness in the delivery of this aid has been improved from time to time by the government,“ he added.

He said a special allocation under Johor Ihsan Economic Stimulus Package of RM20,000 each was also given to all elected representatives in the state for them to help their constituents who were affected by Covid-19. — Bernama