KUALA LUMPUR: The Food Bank Siswa programme, currently implemented at 21 public universities, has benefited 6,870 students since its launch on Feb 15.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister, Chong Chieng Jen told the Dewan Rakyat today that the programme could help students especially those from B40 families to focus more on their studies.

“This programme is a collaboration between the contributors and universities involved via two concepts, namely food pantry and central kitchen to reduce the cost of living of the eligible students.”

He was responding to a question from Muslimin Yahaya (PH-Sungai Besar) who wanted to know if the programme is a success and the number of students benefiting from it.

“The food pantry is where dry food is stored in a proper room and managed by an assigned student association. It will be distributed to the eligible students as scheduled.

“Meanwhile, the central kitchen is where the donated ingredients are cooked and the food is then distributed to the eligible students,” Chong explained. — Bernama