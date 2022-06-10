Food banks short on donations: Report

PETALING JAYA: Various food banks and soup kitchens have revealed that donations from the public have slowed down, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Goh Teck Kuan, who is in charge of the Ji Shan food bank, said that most food banks have stopped operating within two months.

“There are still a lot of people who require food aid, at least 40% more, but the stock of non-perishable food items is low.

“We are unable to give out large quantities of dry food as it has to be distributed among many people.

“Even businesses that used to contribute to the food bank have stopped doing so.

“We understand the current state of the economy, so we don’t force them to donate,” Goh told The Malaysian Insight.

Meanwhile, Heng Sing Meing, who is in charge of HOL 448 food bank, echoed similar sentiments.

The organisation, which was set up in 2016 in Subang, Selangor is also facing a shortage of donations.