Food basket aid a relief for needy families

KUALA PILAH: Two families here can now heave a sigh of relief after receiving the food basket assistance from the government today.

Samsiah Yusof, 52, who quit her job five years ago to take care of her ailing mother said her family relied entirely on the monthly aid of RM750 from Baitulmal and the Social Welfare Department.

Life is getting harder to cope for the woman when her brother, Samsudin Yusof, 55, as the sole breadwinner of her family could no longer able to go to work due to haemoptysis or coughing up blood.

“This food basket aid is very much appreciated as it contains enough food for my family for a month,” said Samsiah who hails from Kampung Sungai Jelutong, Padang Lebar, after receiving the aid from Kuala Pilah member of Parliament Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith.

Idris Taseh, 67, whose family survives on his RM600 monthly pension, said the food basket assistance provided by the government has helped to ease his burden.

The senior citizen who also suffers from gout said he is unable to find other ways to earn some extra income for his family due to his health condition.

Meanwhile, Eddin Syazlee said residents in the Kuala Pilah district whose income was affected were welcome to come to the Kuala Pilah Community Service Centre office to get their food basket aid. — Bernama