KUANTAN: A workshop worker whose income has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic can now breathe a sigh of relief after receiving the food basket aid that could help him save on his daily expenses.

Ng Kok Soon, 46, who is currently depending on his Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings to support his wife and two children, said he was thankful for the assistance which enables him to provide daily meals for his family.

“The workshop had to be closed several times and it definitely affected my income. Therefore, I am thankful for this contribution,” he told Bernama today.

Ng, who lives in Kampung Tiram here, was among the recipients of the food baskets which were handed over in a drive-through concept at the Indera Mahkota parliamentary service centre here today.

Single mother Noryani Ismail, 50, who lives in Kampung Padang, here said her income as a babysitter was also affected since the pandemic hit the country.

“Many parents are working from home and some even lost their jobs, so they no longer send their children to me. Currently, my children who are already working have been providing me with some money to survive.

“I appreciate this assistance...at least it can help cover our food expenses for several days,” said the mother of six.

Meanwhile, special functions officer to Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah who is also Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament, Wan Mohd Zulkiflly Wan Abdul Rahim, said the programme, held in collaboration with the Information Department, involved 50 recipients from the needy families around the parliamentary constituency.

“We are implementing this programme on an ongoing basis as we received many complaints from the people whose income has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Besides distributing the food baskets which includes rice, vermicelli, canned sardines and biscuits, among others, the staff at the Indera Mahkota parliamentary service centre also installed Jalur Gemilang on the recipient’s vehicle in conjunction with the National Month. — Bernama