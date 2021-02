PUTRAJAYA, Feb 2: As many as 1,000 food baskets in the form of RM100 cash vouchers will be distributed to low-income families around Putrajaya on Feb 16 in conjunction with the 2021 Federal Territory Day celebrations.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the RM100 cash voucher can be used at AEON Big or CooP Mart in Precinct 16. .

The food basket distribution will be coordinated between the Federal Territories Ministry, Putrajaya Corporation and the Putrajaya Federal Territory Residents Representative Council, he said.

“It is hoped that this small contribution would lighten the burden of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the lower income group,” he told the media after a symbolic food basket handover ceremony here today.

Annuar said those in need of the food basket aid can fill up the application form which can be obtained from the counter at Block A, Kompleks Perbadanan Putrajaya or download it at ppj.gov.my beginning next Monday (Feb 8).

He said the one-off distribution of the food baskets is to replace the Kenduri Rakyat programme, which is a signature annual event of Federal Territory Day, as it could not be held this year due to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order.

At the same event, Annuar also presented a bag of rice to 12 recipients from the B40 group under the MyBeras@Wilayah programme, an additional incentive under the MyFood@Wilayah programme.

He said the 23,000 recipients from Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan will receive the free rice that will be distributed in stages every week.- Bernama