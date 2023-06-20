Food delivery man gets 40 months in jail, two strokes for armed robberies

KUALA LUMPUR: A fast food delivery man was sentenced to 40 months in prison and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for robbing two convenience stores armed with a machete.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi meted out the sentence on Muhammad Syahir Muhammad Jali, 32, after he pleaded guilty to robbing R. Dhanaletchmi, 44, and M. Jegatiswaran, 25, at two separate stores in Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah Sentul and Taman Melati Utama, Wangsa Maju between 4 am and 5.35 am on April 8 and 9 respectively.

Among the items stolen were several brands of cigarettes, food and drinks worth RM6,017.96 in total, as well as RM150.75 in cash.

The charge framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 397 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum of 14 years in prison and liable to a fine or whipping, on conviction.

The court sentenced him to 40 months in prison and one stroke on each count and he was ordered to serve both sentences concurrently from today.-Bernama