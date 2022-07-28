Food delivery rider charged with raping schoolgirl

IPOH: A food delivery rider was charged at the Sessions Court here today with raping a schoolgirl two weeks ago.

Afiq Yan Muhammad Farid Yan, 20, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge read out before Judge Norita Mohd Ardani.

He was alleged to commit to offence against the 15-year-old girl at a hotel here at around midnight on July 16.

The charge, framed under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiqa Liyana Rozman prosecuted, while the accused was represented by Mahajoth Singh.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM5,000 with one surety and set Sept 9 for remention.

On July 20, police arrested six young men, aged between 16 and 21, on suspicion of raping a schoolgirl after her mother lodged a police report. — Bernama