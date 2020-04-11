Food delivery rider detained for possession of ketum juice

KUALA LUMPUR: A food delivery rider was detained at a roadblock in Putrajaya, last Thursday for possession of ketum juice.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Rosly Hassan said the 20-year old man’s activity was discovered after an inspection of the food thermal bag, where a one-litre bottle of ketum juice was found.

Upon interrogation, the man admitted that the liquid was ketum juice.

“The suspect was detained and investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poison Act 1952.

“The investigation paper will be completed soon and referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” he said in a statement today.

He said despite being occupied with enforcement duties under the Movement Control Order, the police remain committed to curbing crime. - Bernama