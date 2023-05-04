Food delivery rider held for throwing food packages at restaurant

NIBONG TEBAL: Police arrested a food delivery man who allegedly threw food and drink packages at two female employees of a restaurant yesterday.

Seberang Perak Selatan district acting police chief, DSP Mohd Norazmi Abd Ghapar, said that police discovered a video clip of the April 4 incident, lasting one minute and twenty seconds, on an account believed to belong to the restaurant owner, before conducting further investigations.

He said that police also received a report of the incident. The man was subsequently arrested and remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 352 of the Penal Code.

“Based on the video clip, it was found that two men, believed to be food delivery men, entered the restaurant, with one of them throwing food and beverage packages at two female employees at the counter,“ he said in a statement today.

In the video clip, which went viral on social media, the owner of the account claimed that the restaurant received online orders, and while after 30 minutes the food and drinks were ready, the food delivery man did not show up to pick up the order.

The restaurant owner then informed the e-hailing company and hired a new driver to pick up the orders and deliver them to the customer.

After 45 minutes, the original food delivery rider arrived with his friend and argued with the restaurant employees because he was not happy about being replaced, before throwing food and drink packages at the employees. - Bernama