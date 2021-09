SEREMBAN: A food delivery rider was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in an incident at Kilometre 25 of Jalan Seremban-Kuala Pilah, near here, this morning.

Kuala Pilah police chief Supt Amran Mohd Ghani said the victim, Muhammad Afiq Rudhuan, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries in the incident at about 9 am.

“Preliminary investigation found that a Perodua Axia driven by a 26-year-old woman, who was travelling from Seremban towards Kuala Pilah, made a turn at the Taman Sri Terachi junction before the victim who was from the direction of Kuala Pilah tried to avoid the car but crashed into it.

“The collision caused the car to collide with a Proton Saga that was attempting to stop at the junction. However, both drivers were not injured,“ he said in a statement, today.

Amran said the victim’s body was sent to the forensic unit of Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah for an autopsy.

He added that further investigations are still ongoing and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987.- Bernama