Food delivery rider to be charged for insulting Islam

SEPANG: A food delivery rider who was arrested on Sunday for insulted Islam in a video he created is expected to be charged for the offence on Thursday.

Royal Malaysia Police secretary DCP Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said today that the 39-year-old man from Puchong will be charged at 9am at the Sepang Magistrates Court here for the misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

The suspect who is in police custody under a four-day remand order is also being investigated for insulting a religion under Section 298A of the Penal Code.

The suspect was held on Sunday after a video of him insulting Islam and Prophet Muhammad surfaced in the social media and six police reports were lodged against him.

Angered by the man’s actions, several individuals looked him up and confronted him at his house in Taman Bukit Kuchai, Puchong before roughing him up.

Later, the suspect expressed his regret and apologized for his actions before being arrested by federal police.