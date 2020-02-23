Food delivery riders advised to prioritise road safety

KUALA LUMPUR: Food delivery riders should prioritise road safety, although they are required to be fast and efficient in doing their job, said the chairman of Alliance of Safe Community, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix).

“Being a road user, I have observed that there are a number of food delivery riders that ride very dangerously and this poses a lot of risks,” he told Bernama today, when commenting on a recent fatal crash involving a food delivery rider.

Lee said that just like other road users, food delivery riders should never compromise on road safety.

He said they too had a responsibility to observe traffic rules to avoid getting involved in mishaps while delivering food orders.

He said statistics showed that more than 68% of road crashes involved motorcyclists and an average of 18 road users were killed in crashes daily.

Bernama reported that a Foodpanda delivery rider was killed in a collision at Batu 11, Jalan Labu, Kampung Lambar, Negri Sembilan, at 6.18pm on Friday.

The victim, Muammar Gaddafi Jamalludin, 25, died on the spot due to head injuries.

The collision involved his Honda Wave motorcycle, a Nissan Terrano and a Perodua Myvi.

Preliminary investigations found that he was on his way from Seremban to Nilai when his motorcycle grazed the Nissan Terrano, which was making a right turn, hurling him onto the opposite lane. - Bernama