KOTA BARU: Packed food items intended for the underprivileged families were destroyed in a pre-dawn fire at a supermarket in Mulong here, today.

Supermarket operation manager Azmi Abdul Samad said the 4am incident was noticed by a security guard who later informed the management.

“It has been the supermarket’s annual routine during Ramadan month to distribute daily essentials such as rice, sugar, oil and milk to 50 poor families around Mulong.

“These food items have been packed based on the names of recipients and scheduled to be distributed next Thursday and Friday,” he told reporters when met at the scene.

However, despite the incident, the supermarket would continue with the food donation while its 33 staff to be temporarily assigned to other branches, Azmi said. — Bernama