Food operator in Kuantan thrilled with King’s breakfast visit

KUANTAN: Food operator Fazilah Ahmad did not expect her banter with palace officials on ‘inviting’ the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to dine at her outlet would actually become a reality.

Fazilah, 54, who runs ‘Warung PokWei’ with her husband Ismail Ag Kechik, 74, in Sungai Karang Darat here, said her place was frequented by palace officials and staff to have ‘roti canai’ for breakfast as well as East Coast dishes such as ‘nasi minyak’ and ‘nasi dagang’.

“I told them (in jest), why don’t you invite His Majesty to come and eat roti canai here. When he (the palace official) said InsyaAllah, His Majesty wants to come, I felt very excited, and at the same time, worried as well, if anything was not up to the mark.

“I felt very nervous in front of His Majesty at first, but the latter’s friendly personality and casual approach made me feel at ease,“ she told Bernama when contacted here today.

Fazilah, who has been running the business for the past two years, said His Majesty, who came at 9 am, had some ‘roti kahwin’, and even footed the bill for other patrons there.

She said the other customers were also excited to record memorable moments with the King.

“I hope today is a lucky and historic day for all of us because we had the opportunity to actually experience what we usually see on social media of people (meeting His Majesty),“ she said.

Earlier, pictures of Al-Sultan Abdullah having breakfast at Warung PokWei were posted on Istana Negara’s social media account. -Bernama