Food premises offering Menu Rahmah to double in March

PUTRAJAYA: The number of premises offering Menu Rahmah is expected to double in March from over 700 food stalls and restaurants nationwide at present, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

“We expect to see a two-fold increase in the figure, including through the participation of fast food chains,” he said.

Salahuddin told reporters this after observing the implementation of the Menu Rahmah initiative at the Dengkil Rest and Service (R&R) Area (southbound) here today, with Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi also present.

Menu Rahmah is a voluntary programme launched by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) to offer meals at RM5 and below.

Salahuddin said to date, the ministry received no reports saying that the food offered under the initiative is of low quality or not nutritious.

“From the very beginning, industry players were involved in the engagement sessions regarding the menu preparation. They were not forced but volunteered to help the people by providing quality meals,” he said, adding that the number of participants’ customers is also increasing.

Salahuddin said the next step was to meet with industry players in the food manufacturing sector in a bid to reduce the burden of food stall operators in offering Menu Rahmah.

Meanwhile, Nanta said some 215 stalls in R&R areas along all highways had offered Menu Rahmah to date, with additional 100 stalls expected to join in the initiative next month.

Elaborating, he said the first phase of the initiative was introduced to North-South Expressway (NSE) users on Feb 23 in several R&R areas and lay-bys in the central region.

The second and third phases will be implemented next month involving the southern region of NSE and the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2), he said. - Bernama