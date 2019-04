KUALA LUMPUR: Food premises operators should be wiser in attracting customers and not to feel burdened with the gazette of their premises as smoking ban areas,“ said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

This, he said the number of non-smokers are far bigger.

“Smokers made up about 23% of the population while the non-smokers are almost at 80%.

“Food premises should focus on non-smoking customers rather than smokers,“ he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks on the Royal Address at Dewan Negara for his ministry today.

Commenting on the proposal to have special smoking space, Lee said it would not guarantee the protection of the people from cigarette smoke.

“Nonetheless, the ministry will look at the proposal and take into consideration the views of interested parties before a final decision is made. The role of the ministry is to look after the health of Malaysians and not to encourage smoking,“ he said. — Bernama