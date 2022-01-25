Food products worth RM54,000 seized for misuse of Halal logo

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) seized food products worth more than RM54,000 for abuse of the halal logo during an inspection in Bukit Tengah here today.

Penang KPDNHEP director Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar said they had inspected the premises believed to be processing the food items at 11 am due to complaints from the public and found that some items used the halal logo without being certified by the authorities.

“During the inspection, we found that the premises produced several types of goods such as sesame oil, mustard seed oil, rose water, lemuju water and lime paste which used the halal logo marking without being certified by the competent authorities.

“As a result, KPDNHEP confiscated 4,392 units of sesame oil, mustard seed oil (3,192 units), rose water (7,968 units), lemuju water (2,580 units) and 5,916 units of lime paste, all worth RM54,402.90 for using the halal logo marking without proper authority,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He said the case was being investigated under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 and KPDNHEP warned traders to be ethical and not to misuse the halal logo. - Bernama