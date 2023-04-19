Food rider charged with setting fire to motorcycles at Suria KLCC

KUALA LUMPUR: A food rider pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of causing mischief by burning 11 motorcycles and four electric scooters at a parking area of a shopping centre here last week.

Azril Kamarunzaman, 34, was charged with committing the offence at the parking area in front of the Suria KLCC in Jalan Ampang here at 3.30 pm last April 13.

He was charged under Section 435 of the Penal Code which carries imprisonment for up to 14 years and fined, if convicted.

Judge Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi allowed him bail of RM5,000 with one surety and fixed May 22 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Nurul Amalina Abu Hanifah prosecuted, while lawyer Muhamad Ridzuan Umar represented Azril. - Bernama