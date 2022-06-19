Food rider fined RM10,000 for posting obscene content on social media

JOHOR BAHRU: A food delivery man was fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court today after pleading guilty to two charges of sending and initiating obscene materials through social media, two years ago.

Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim imposed a fine of RM5,000 on each charge against Muhammad Khair Maani, 25, and ordered the accused to serve six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the two charges, he was accused of allegedly using the Instagram application to knowingly make and initiate transmission of a communication, in the form of pornographic pictures and videos, with the intention of offending others.

Muhammad Khair was accused of committing the offence at Blok C, Taman Ungku Tun Aminah here at 4.51 pm on Jan 24, 2020.

He was charged under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and is punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same act which carries a fine of up to RM50,000 or a maximum of one-year imprisonment or both and can be fined RM1,000 for each day the offence continues to be committed after conviction.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission prosecuting officer Nur Nazhzilah Mohammad Hashim prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented. - Bernama