Food rider fined RM4,000 for outraging woman’s modesty

GEORGE TOWN: A food rider was fined RM4,000, in default three months jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded guilty to a charge of outraging a woman’s modesty.

Muhammad Falihin Abdul Talib, 28, made the plea before Magistrate Nur Melati Diana Abdul Wahab.

He was charged with using criminal force with intent to outrage the modesty of an Indonesian woman at 12.30 pm last April 20 at Jalan Bukit Gambir, Gelugor.

The charge, under Section 354 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years or fine or whipping or any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

In mitigation, Muhammad Falihin, represented by lawyer S. Bommy, said he only earned RM2,000 and has wife, who is currently five-months pregnant, and a year-old child to support.

Deputy public prosecutor Nazri Abdul Rahim prosecuted. — Bernama