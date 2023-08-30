Food rider jailed, fine RM4,000 for making hoax bomb threat

IPOH: A food rider man was sentenced to one day in prison and fined RM4,000, in default five months in jail, by the Magistrate's Court here today for making a fake bomb threat.

Magistrate S. Punitha handed down the sentence on Mohammad Nasriq Samsudin, 38, after the man pleaded guilty to the charge.

Questioned by the magistrate his reason for doing it, he said, it was meant as a joke without realising that it was an offence.

Mohammad Nasriq was charged with making the phone call to Ahmad Farid Asorudin, 38, saying there was a bomb about to explode at Aeon Mall Klebang, Chemor, which was later found to be a hoax.

The offence was committed on the 1st floor, Aeon Mall Klebang Management Office, at approximately 4.15 pm, last Aug 23.

The charge, framed under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication, provides imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Fahmi Kamaluddin prosecuted, while the accused was represented by a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation, Siti Hajar Hamzah. -Bernama