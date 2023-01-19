Food security: Zahid wants Felcra to formulate Transformation 3.0

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) wants Felcra Berhad to formulate Transformation 3.0 to help the government in food security and reduce dependency on imports.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the transformation plan should be formulated as soon as possible with three main elements covering social responsibility, commercial value, and helping to achieve food security.

“Come and see me so that I can be a facilitator to empower the programmes that will be formulated.

“We have at least four years to translate the implementation of this transformation which we focus on food sufficiency and production,” he said at a press conference here today.

Earlier, he was given a briefing by the Felcra Berhad chief executive officer, Datuk Mat Roni Zakaria, who, among other things touched on the implementation of Felcra’s Transformation 1.0 and 2.0, in addition to the business model and the main issues faced by the agency.

More to come... - Bernama