Food stall worker claims trial to using 100 counterfeit foreign banknotes

KUALA LUMPUR: A food stall worker pleaded not guilty and claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to the charge of using counterfeit foreign banknotes at a money changer in Jalan Raja Chulan here, early this month.

Sekh Ali Subuhal, 54, was charged with using 100 pieces of counterfeit US$100 notes at the money changer at 4.30 pm on June 7.

He was charged under Section 489B of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, and is also liable to fine, if convicted.

Judge Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin allowed the accused bail of RM20,000 with one surety and set July 26 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jufri prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Keshreena Sidhu. — Bernama