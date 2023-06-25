Food supply sufficient for Aidiladha: Mohamad Sabu

KLANG: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has assured an adequate supply of food, including meat for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said KPKM would monitor the supply from time to time to ensure it was sufficient.

He said the ministry, through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and the National Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) will also intervene if there is a sudden price increase.

“FAMA and PPK) will interfere like they did last Ramadan. Alhamdulilah, we managed to control the price of meat,” he told reporters after officiating the 89 Arena Sports Complex, here today.

In the meantime, Mohamad said that FAMA is planning to open more branches nationwide as part of its efforts to ensure food security in the country.

“Food security has indeed become a global issue, affecting not only Malaysia but the entire world,” he said. - Bernama