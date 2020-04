KUCHING: Food traders in Sarawak are allowed to operate only between 3pm and 10pm during Ramadan, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) today.

The State Disaster Management Committee chairman said the permission is confined to them selling packed food for the breaking of fast and sahur (pre-dawn meal) within the compound of their home only.

“Trader and buyers are required to observe social distancing, wear face mask, as well as observe high level of personal hygiene during the transaction,” he told a media conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

Uggah said it also covers hotels, fast-foot outlets and restaurant, but they are encouraged to do their business online.

However, he said, food trucks and Ramadan bazaar would not be allowed to operate.

“The public is advised to stay at home, and to go out only for purpose of buying food for the breaking of fast or sahur,” he added. — Bernama