KUALA LUMPUR: City Hall said food traders who do not enforce precautionary measures to avoid Covid-19 will be fined.

theSun shared with City Hall several photos of the public at food courts, namely in Cheras and Sungai Besi, buying food for the breaking of fast.

The crowd was seen queuing or gathering without complying with the social distancing requirement.

A City Hall spokesman said he was aware of the situation of large crowds at eateries for take-aways.

He said with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) coming into force, people might be lax in taking safety measures such as social distancing at public places.

“There is only some light loosening of rules for the CMCO. Most rules remain almost the same. As announced by the government, Ramadan bazaars are not allowed.

“Food courts and restaurants may operate but the sale of food is for take-aways only. It is the responsibility of the operator to ensure safety measures, such as social distancing, are in place. We will continue conducting checks to ensure they observe the law.”

The spokesman said the public can contact City Hall’s crisis management centre at 03-4042 4424 if they come across food stalls that operate illegally and do not comply with the CMCO.

With the loosening of rules under the CMCO, a large number of people were seen outdoors yesterday carrying out chores, which they had put off since the movement control order came into force on March 18.

Read this story on our iPaper:

Food traders who flout safety measures will be fined: City Hall