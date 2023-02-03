Food truck operator stabbed man to death

PETALING JAYA: A food truck operator allegedly stabbed a man to death last night in Lukut, Port Dickson.

NST reported that a witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, believed the food truck operator, who is from Segamat, to be mentally-ill and regularly went around the area asking for food.

The food truck operator had attacked the 38-year-old man with a sharp object and it was learnt that he fled the scene shortly in a white Proton Wira car.

Port Dickson district deputy police chief DSP Muhamad Mustafah Hussin verified the incident and that it took place at 7.30pm in front of Medan Selera Cina Pekan Lukut.

“Police rushed to the scene after being informed about a man who was stabbed with a sharp object at the location.

“Upon arrival, they found an unconscious man who lying in the car park. He was covered in blood.

“The victim was confirmed dead by a medical team who arrived at the scene at 7.55pm. The 38-year-old victim’s body was sent to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital’s forensic department for post-mortem”, Mustafah said.

The perpetrator is currently still at large, being tracked down by the police and the incident’s motive is being looked into. The case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Mustafah urged those with any information regarding the case to contact the Port Dickson district police headquarters at 06-6472222.