Foodpanda delivery rider dies in crash

SEREMBAN: A Foodpanda delivery rider died yesterday evening in a collision at Batu 11, Jalan Labu, Kampung Lambar near here.

In the incident which occurred at 6.18pm, the victim Muammar Gaddafi Jamalludin, 25, died on the spot from injuries sustained to his head.

According to Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar, the collision involved the rider’s Honda Wave motorcycle, as well as a Nissan Terrano and a Perodua Myvi.

“Initial investigations found that Muammar Gaddafi had been on his way from Seremban to Nilai when his motorcycle grazed the Nissan Terrano which had made a stop to make a right turn, and in the process, the rider fell onto the opposite lane.

“The Perodua Myvi travelling in the opposite lane was not able to avoid the victim and knocked into him,“ the police chief told Bernama today.

Muammar Gaddafi’s body was sent to Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar for an autopsy, and the case is being investigated under section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama