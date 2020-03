PETALING JAYA: A food delivery service provider has introduced a “contactless” delivery service to keep both its customers and riders safe.

Foodpanda Malaysia said in a press statement today that both customers and riders are able to opt for contactless delivery.

“To opt for contactless delivery, you will have to opt for online payment, and inform the rider in the chat function on the app that you are opting for contactless delivery,” Sayantan Das, managing director of Foodpanda Malaysia said.

The rider will then place the food at the designated drop-off point and notify the customer through the rider chat or by calling from a safe distance.

“We value the safety of everyone in our community, and have introduced new measures to ensure you feel secure while using our service.

“We also encourage you to switch to online payment so we can reduce human interactions to a minimum,” Sayantan added.