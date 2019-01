KUALA LUMPUR: On-demand international food delivery service, foodpanda, kick starts 2019 with lower delivery fees beginning Jan 1, 2019 nationwide.

Delivery fees for Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya have been reduced to RM3 from RM5 while delivery fees for Penang, Johor Bahru and Kota Kinabalu are reduced to RM2.

“We want more Malaysians to be able to order anything from their local ‘mamak’ right up to fine-dining restaurants and have it delivered right to them.

“The revised pricing is a fantastic way for us to offer our customers better value for their money when ordering in their favourite food,” managing director of foodpanda Malaysia, Sayantan Das, said in a statement today.

In addition to lower delivery fees, the minimum order had also been reduced to RM10 nationwide, he added. — Bernama