Foodpanda rider injured by falling tree branch in Kota Tinggi

JOHOR BAHRU: A Foodpanda rider was injured after a tree fell and crashed onto his motorcycle in a storm at Jalan Besar, Pekan Telok Sengat in Kota Tinggi, this afternoon.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the police received information about the incident at about 3 pm from a Perodua Axia driver who was on his way from Jalan Besar to Pekan Teluk Sengat.

According to the complainant, a large tree was uprooted and hit the front left side of his vehicle and at the same time, a motorcycle coming from the direction of Pekan Telok Sengat towards Jalan Besar was also hit by the tree.

The victim, who was lying on the road after being hit by the fallen tree branches, was given emergency assistance by medical and the Malaysia Civil Defence Force personnel who arrived at the scene shortly, he said in a statement today.

He said the police sought help from the villagers to cut down tree branches to save the 23-year-old victim, believed to have suffered a broken left thigh and was sent to Kota Tinggi Hospital for further treatment. The victim’s condition is reported to be stable.

“The tree, about 40 metres from the road, believed to be an old tree, was uprooted during the storm,” said Hussin.-Bernama