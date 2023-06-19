Footballer claims trial to assaulting girlfriend, damaging her phone

PETALING JAYA: Footballer Mohd Rizal Mohd Ghazali or more commonly known as Rizal Ghazali was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for assaulting his girlfriend and damaging her mobile phone in a hotel room two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old Sabah FC defender appeared calm throughout the proceedings and pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah.

The former national football player was charged with intentionally causing injury to Hani Farhana Hasrul Sani, 37, by hitting her in a hotel room in Petaling Jaya here at 6am on June 7 under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to one year or a fine of RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

Mohd Rizal was also accused of committing mischief by damaging the victim’s mobile phone incurring RM4,500 in losses at the same location, date and time under Section 427 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum prison sentence of three months or a fine or both if convicted.

The court set bail at RM3,500 with one surety for both charges and prohibited the accused from harassing the victim and witnesses.

The court also fixed Aug 24 for the next case mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Maryam Jamilah Md Kamal prosecuted the case, while lawyer Datuk Suraj Singh represented the accused. -BERNAMA